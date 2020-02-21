Worried About The Measles? Here's How To Tell If You're Protected

The measles is an infectious disease caused by the rubeola virus—and it’s super freakin' contagious. If someone with measles coughs, sneezes, or even talks, infected droplets of saliva can spray into the air and land on surfaces where they remain active for hours. In fact, about 90 percent of unvaccinated and otherwise susceptible people who come in contact with measles will be infected, says Catherine L. Troisi, Ph.D., associate professor of epidemiology at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health.

You may not know you’ve contracted it right away either, making the likelihood that you’ll spread it to others that much greater. Symptoms typically appear about seven to 14 days after a person is infected and initially include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Eventually, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth, and then the measles rash breaks out, beginning as flat red spots (that can turn into raised bumps) on the face at the hairline and spreading downward to the rest of the body.

As if that weren’t enough, a number of complications can arise if you contract the measles—yes, even if you’re relatively young and healthy, says Troisi. About 30 percent of reported measles cases having one or more complications such as diarrhea, ear infections, pneumonia, encephalitis, and even seizures. These complications of measles are most common among children younger than five years of age and adults 20 years of age and older.