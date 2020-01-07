The world's oldest living person just turned 117. Her name is Kane Tanaka, and she's from southern Japan.

How exactly does someone live to be a centenarian, let alone 117 years old? According to the South China Morning Post, Tanaka is an early riser, waking up at 6 a.m. She also enjoys studying math to this day.

But to gain a greater understanding of how she's lived to be the oldest person alive, we're looking at where she's from: Fukuoka, Japan.