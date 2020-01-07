mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

What We Can Learn About Longevity From The World's Oldest Person

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Several Minimal Plates of Sushi on a Pink Background

Image by Marc Tran / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 7, 2020 — 22:42 PM

The world's oldest living person just turned 117. Her name is Kane Tanaka, and she's from southern Japan.

How exactly does someone live to be a centenarian, let alone 117 years old? According to the South China Morning Post, Tanaka is an early riser, waking up at 6 a.m. She also enjoys studying math to this day.

But to gain a greater understanding of how she's lived to be the oldest person alive, we're looking at where she's from: Fukuoka, Japan.

Taking a lesson from Japan.

Fukuoka is a city in the south of Japan, well known for the longevity of its residents. Japan is one of the healthiest countries on the planet, with its clean diet and well-rounded lifestyle. Okinawa, Japan, has even earned the title of one of the world's original five Blue Zones.

So-named by multiple New York Times bestselling author Dan Buettner, "Blue Zones" are the places in the world where people live the longest and healthiest. And although Fukuoka isn't quite Okinawa, the Japanese lifestyle as a whole can teach us a lot about aging.

From the cuisine to the culture, it's no wonder this country is home to the oldest woman alive.

Article continues below

Japan's keys to longevity.

For starters, the Japanese diet is excellent for aging, as it's low in calories but high in nutrients. Miso, for example, is a fermented powerhouse with gut-healing abilities—and we know gut health has been linked with longevity.

The Japanese style of eating, called Washoku, is characterized by plenty of locally sourced, natural ingredients like seafood, vegetables, and rice. Washoku also emphasizes connection to the land, with many Japanese people still gardening to this day (which is like a workout in itself). But diet isn't the only noteworthy thing about Japanese culture tied with longevity.

The themes of purpose and connection are prevalent within the culture, too. Moai in Japanese means "a group of lifelong friends" or a "social support group that forms in order to provide varying support from social, financial, health, or spiritual interests." We know loneliness can actually cause inflammation and potentially take years off your life, but with a "moai" at your side, that's much less of a concern.

And not only that, but ikigai, which roughly translates to "reason for being," highlights the importance of living a life of purpose (which is—you guessed it—also linked with longevity).

There may be no sure formula for living to 100 and beyond, but one thing is evident: Certain cultures are definitely onto something through a combination of healthy eating, strong relationships, active lifestyles, and living on purpose.

For healthy Japanese cooking inspo, check out Washoku: Recipes From the Japanese Home Kitchen, along with our crash course on how to eat, move, and live for longevity.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$99.99

The Doctor's Guide To Longevity

With Dr. Joel Kahn
The Doctor's Guide To Longevity
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/worlds-oldest-person-117-years-heres-what-we-can-learn-from-her-longevity

Your article and new folder have been saved!