Meaningful Actions To Take For World Ocean Day That Don't Feel Like Huge Lifts

The ocean is an incredible force of life, mystery, and vitality—and today is a special occasion to celebrate it. Acknowledged since 2002, World Ocean Day is a global holiday that calls attention to some of the biggest threats our ocean is currently facing, such as overfishing, plastic pollution, and global warming. While it might seem impossible to take meaningful action on such massive issues, today is a good day to get started doing something.

May these stories of ocean conservation serve as guidance and motivation to make at least one change in your life that benefits the beautiful blue world around us—whether it's swapping sunscreens, ditching plastic straws, being more thoughtful with your fish purchasing, or hosting a community cleanup:

"Are You Buying The Wrong Sunscreen? Here's What To Look Out For This Year"

Every year, the Environmental Working Group publishes a comprehensive report on the safest sunscreens on the market for human and environmental health. Check out their survey of this summer's sun protection and read up on the one environmental toxin you should never have in your sunscreen (Hawaii has gone so far as to ban sunscreens that have it!).

"Forget Everything You Thought You Knew About Farmed Fish: Here's An Inside Look At The Industry"

For this piece, mbg traveled to Norway to take a firsthand look at its farmed fish industry. What we found was huge potential to feed a growing world in an ocean-friendly way, if everything is managed correctly. Check out some companies leading the charge.

"THIS Is The Best State To Buy Your Seafood From"

And if you're looking for environmentally friendly wild-caught fish, this is the best state to shop from thanks to its strict laws against overfishing and by-catch.

"Boats Of Badass Women Are Tackling Ocean Trash. This Is The Change-Maker Leading The Charge"

Emily Penn is the proud founder of eXXpedition—an all-female boat crew that sails around the world collecting and studying ocean trash. Learn about all the incredible (and disturbing) sights she's seen along the way and get her No. 1 tip for making sure your trash doesn't end up in the ocean.

"The Surprising Community That's Holding One Of The Largest Beach Cleanups Ever"

Get inspired by this amazing cleanup brigade, and snag some simple tips on how to host a community beach cleanup of your own.

"5 Reusable Straws Perfect For A Plastic-Free Summer"

One of the easiest ways to cut down on single-use plastic? Say no to plastic straws! Here are five reusable options to carry around with you this summer for impromptu matcha lattes and cocktails on the beach.

"Meet The Man Attempting To Swim Across The Pacific Ocean (For An Incredible Cause)"

Meet Ben Lecomte: the endurance athlete who just set out to swim across the entire length of the Pacific with a research crew in tow to study some of the biggest threats to our oceans today.