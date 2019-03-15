Similar to working out once a day, getting in two sweat sessions does have physical and mental health benefits. For one, you'll spend less time sitting and more time moving, which is ideal given how sedentary our lives are. Working out twice a day can also be beneficial if you have a crazy or sporadic schedule (hello, parents) and can't get in 30 minutes of activity in one sitting—sometimes 15 minutes in the morning and 15 after work just makes more sense.

Another reason to work out twice a day, according to NYC-based personal trainer Lacee Lazoff, is if you're trying to lose weight or train for a specific event that requires multiple modalities, like a triathlon. But, she cautions, it's not for everyone. "There needs to be a solid 'why' regarding this approach," Lazoff says. "The thought that more is better on its own is not a solid 'why.' The biggest variable is intensity, which needs to be managed."

So in short, if your goal is to lose weight or train for a multi-sport race, two-a-days are one of the many tools that can help you hit your goals. That said, unless you have a busy schedule and are breaking up your workout into smaller, shorter sessions, you should definitely weigh the risks that come with working out twice a day.