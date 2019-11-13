Working Out More Can Halve Your Risk of Dementia, Study Finds

Dementia—Alzheimer's disease, in particular—is one of the fastest-growing causes of death in America. Between 2000 and 2017, deaths from Alzheimer's grew by 145% compared to other leading causes of death like heart disease, which decreased over the same years. Alzheimer's accounts for 60 to 80% of all dementia-related diseases.

Currently, there is no cure for diseases associated with dementia, but studies such as this one provide further information for prevention. In particular, this study gives evidence that prevention efforts started later in life can still make a serious impact on preventing these diseases. This could prove promising for treatment, too, as these illnesses primarily affect the older population.

Wondering what type of activity is best for your brain health? Tari recommends focusing on workouts that raise your heart rate, and don't worry about not having time: She says twice a week is enough to lower your risk. "Regular exercise that makes you sweaty and out of breath will ensure your fitness will be good for your age," she said.

Exercise isn't the only way to decrease your chance of developing dementia: Improving diet and overall lifestyle can also make a major difference in delaying or preventing the onset of these diseases. Remember, your physical fitness is a critical part of keeping your mind-body connection healthy and strong.