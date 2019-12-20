Working Long Hours Could Cause High Blood Pressure, Study Finds

It's estimated that 15 to 30% of U.S. adults may have masked hypertension, with this study finding over 13% of its participants had it and weren't receiving treatment. And although the exact cause of masked hypertension isn't fully understood, it could very well be connected to stress triggers, considering the lower readings displayed at the doctor's but spikes in everyday life (say, at work).

The study's lead author, Xavier Trudel, Ph.D., says, "Both masked and sustained high blood pressure are linked to higher cardiovascular disease risk. People should be aware that long work hours might affect their heart health, and if they're working long hours, they should ask their doctors about checking their blood pressure over time with a wearable monitor."

After all, many cases of heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the world, are caused by high blood pressure.

"Masked hypertension can affect someone for a long period of time and is associated, in the long term, with an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease," Trudel says. "We have previously shown that over five years, about 1 out of 5 people with masked hypertension never showed high blood pressure in a clinical setting."