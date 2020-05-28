As New York City and others in America enter month three of work from home, I find myself taking stock of both all of the silver linings and all of the negative realities of this situation. As I tally them up next to each other, my conclusion is that WFH won't work for long. To make it sustainable, even for a couple more months, we have to take drastic action or suffer real consequences for our physical and mental health.

Before social distancing, my company had "Work From Home Wednesdays," so I thought it would be no problem to switch to WFH more often—we already delivered medical services via telemedicine, we were used to video-based sessions, as well as connecting with our internal teams via Zoom and Google Hangouts. But what I took for granted when we used to WFH was our collective ability to interrupt the screen time with neighborhood walks, workout classes, errands, and hours working out of the local coffee shop. I failed to recognize how these WFH days were supported by end of day socialization over dinners with friends or child care and school for those of us who have kids.

This current reality is very different, and as I read about how "office life is changed forever," saying that WFH is going to be the new norm, I can't help but think that what it means for our health is concerning: I see social distancing turning into social media-driven isolation despite our best efforts and muscle mass atrophy in myself and my husband as we sit like we’ve never sat before, which will lead to lower metabolisms, weight gain, and blood sugar issues. I see psychological stress of work and householding without our usual outlets and screen time eating away at our cognitive function. Don't get me wrong, I consider myself extremely lucky to be able to WFH at all and to have a family to do it with. The time I get with my young children during this moment is a silver lining I am wildly grateful for. But the truth of this is that it's not going to work long-term for any of us to stay in our current modes and so we have to do things differently to make it sustainable if WFH becomes our new norm.

Here are the problems I'm seeing and their health effects: