mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Have A Demanding Job? It Might Be Putting Your Blood Sugar In Unhealthy Territory

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
Have A Demanding Job? It Might Be Putting Your Blood Sugar In Unhealthy Territory

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

March 14, 2019 — 0:01 AM

Do you come home from work at the end of the day feeling fatigued, lethargic, and mentally spent? It might be time to reflect on how that can affect your health in the long term. According to a new study published in the European Journal of Endocrinology, it might be increasing your risk for type 2 diabetes.

This study, which was conducted at the Centre for Research in Epidemiology and Population Health in France, collected data from 70,000 women for over 22 years. The results showed that women who considered their jobs mentally tiring at the beginning of the study were 21 percent more likely to develop type 2 diabetes by the end of the 22 years. This was after accounting for other known risk factors for diabetes, such as age, BMI, blood pressure, family history, and lifestyle habits like activity level and dietary habits.

According to Guy Fagherazzi, one of the lead scientists on the study, "Although we cannot directly determine what increased diabetes risk in these women, our results indicate it is not due to typical type 2 diabetes risk factors. This finding underscores the importance of considering mental tiredness as a risk factor for diabetes among women."

The link between stress levels and blood sugar is already well-known, but connecting diabetes directly to a mentally tiring job brings it to a whole new level of specific, which will help bring it to the attention of employees and their employers. It's unlikely you'll ditch your job and change careers because of one study, but it's good to be aware of how your work might be putting your health at risk and take additional measures to help lower your risk of developing diabetes.

So what's next? The same researchers are planning to study how mentally tiring work affects patients who already have diabetes to see if they can further elucidate this link and, eventually, improve treatment and prevention strategies.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help

Jason Wachob
Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep

Korin Miller
This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/women-with-demanding-jobs-higher-risk-of-diabetes

Your article and new folder have been saved!