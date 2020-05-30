When quarantine started in March, I totally lost interest in dating. I just didn't have the emotional energy or space for it. Sometime in April, it occurred to me to start swiping again—mostly out of curiosity. I was not expecting to connect with anyone but wanted to know what the "scene" was like during the pandemic. I matched with a few people and had little chats that were pleasant but quickly faded away—which seemed expected and also was a relief. But then I matched with C, and we had a fun flurry of messaging, which quickly moved to texting once he told me about the baby chicks he was raising. Normally, I think it's not a good idea to text too much before you meet someone in person because it's too easy to build a false sense of intimacy—I create this idea in my head of what this person is like and then often it's much different from who he actually is—so when we meet it can be awkward and disappointing. But during pandemic time, I figured all the rules are out the window so why not just go along with it? We agreed that "pandemic rules = no rules" and decided to FaceTime. And things took off from there.

After our first FaceTime call, our first "date" was watching Jeopardy on TV together via FaceTime. It was his idea and it was brilliant. It's a fast-paced activity with commercial breaks that allow for chit chat. When it was over, we kept talking for maybe an hour. We got along really well.

One rainy weekend day we planned a "lunch date" at our kitchen tables. We thought we'd watch a movie together via FaceTime but just started talking instead. We decided to start The 36 Questions That Lead to Love from the NY Times. We ended up talking for hours and sharing a lot.

There was one week we had made plans to meet up in person. I chickened out that morning because my parents had asked me to come over and finally see them after so many weeks apart. C and I were both pretty certain we had not been exposed, but my greatest fear is unknowingly infecting my parents. I just couldn't take that chance and break my quarantine bubble with him before even hugging my parents. I was so afraid of disappointing him or that he'd think I was being flaky, but he simply said, "OK, I understand. Let's keep FaceTiming." I think I was expecting him to protest or try to talk me into it anyway, but he didn't. I had shared a boundary, and he heard it and respected it. My heart leapt. It made me like him even more, and I told him so.

Beginning a whole relationship via FaceTime? Sometimes it feels ridiculous and impossible. And what will people think? I am and have always been a rule follower. I am reluctant to admit it but I do care what people think. But there's a freedom in this great unknown—all of our routines have been altered and re-imagined, so why not this one?

—Woman, 27, from Massachusetts