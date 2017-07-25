mindbodygreen

Dismiss

A Woman Is Training To Become A Navy SEAL For The First Time Ever

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.

This summer, a woman is doing what was impossible just two years ago: She's training to become a Navy SEAL.

The woman, whose identity is being kept anonymous, is a midshipman undergoing the standard Navy SEAL training course designed to "weed out the weak." In December 2015, Secretary of Defense Ash Carter announced that all military roles would be open to women, creating the opportunity for this woman.

If successful, this midshipman will make history as the first woman to become a Navy SEAL, but the process won't be an easy one. In addition seven weeks of land warfare tactics and regular time two-mile swims, this woman will have to go through "hell week," which includes 20 hours of physical activity per day, 200 miles of running, and a frightful 4 hours of sleep over five-and-a-half days.

She's not the only woman making waves in the military: Another woman made history when she applied to be a Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewman.

One thing's for sure: It's an exciting time to be a woman with military aspirations in the United States.

Feeling inspired? Read about the woman who completed her 60th ironman while pregnant.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Recovery

Do You Really 'Use It Or Lose It' When It Comes To Building Muscle? New Study Provides A Clue

Elizabeth Gerson
Do You Really 'Use It Or Lose It' When It Comes To Building Muscle? New Study Provides A Clue
Wellness Trends

5 Pieces Of New Tech Pave Way For More High-Tech Wellness At CES 2019

Elizabeth Gerson
5 Pieces Of New Tech Pave Way For More High-Tech Wellness At CES 2019
$99.99

The 20 Minute Workout Challenge

With Shauna Harrison
The 20 Minute Workout Challenge
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/woman-training-to-become-a-navy-seal

Your article and new folder have been saved!