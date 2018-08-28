I Tried This Trendy Plant-Based Diet For My Inflammation — Here's What Happened

The ketotarian diet is a diet that combines the best parts of a ketogenic diet with a flexible plant-based protocol.

I eliminated all of the foods I normally reached for on my conventional vegan diet, such as gluten-free grains, loads of high-fructose fruits, and legumes. I replaced them with antioxidant-rich low-fructose berries, plant-based fats like avocados and coconut, and mounds of nutrient-dense vegetables such as dark leafy greens. While I chose to be mainly plant-based, I knew I needed more omega-3s and vitamin A in my life that I couldn't get as easily from plant foods, so I allowed myself to incorporate wild-caught fish and cage-free organic eggs on occasion as well. By incorporating more healthy fats, the change in my brain fog was almost instantaneous as I was fueling my brain with the exact thing it is made out of. My skin started to clear up within a matter of weeks.

With some aspects of my health, it took a little bit longer to notice sustainable improvements. For example, my nutrient deficiencies wouldn't be fixed after only a few days of eating more nutrient-dense foods. What took time to deplete took time to rebuild as well. That was the same for my leaky gut syndrome and weakened immune system. By incorporating healing food medicines and eliminating the inflammatory foods that I was unknowingly destroying my gut with—grains, I am looking at you—my gut lining was able to restore and repair itself over time. An adult gut takes anywhere between 12 and 24 months to fully heal, and since that is where the majority of your immune system resides, it took almost that long before I noticed myself getting through a cold and flu season unscathed!

Any time you make a shift from one thing to another, there is going to be a period of transition. When I first started eating ketotarian, it took some time to figure out my new normal. Learning my carb sweet spot and calculating my macros was something that I wasn't used to either, but once I knew what ratios my body needed specifically, I was able to eat intuitively and not stress over specifics. I didn't realize I wasn't fully satisfied with the foods I was eating until I made the shift to foods that truly fueled me and made me thrive. By eating a plant-based diet based on ketogenic principles of high-fat, moderate protein, and low-carb without the often inflammatory conventional meat and dairy products that make up most ketogenic diets, I was able to shift my metabolism from a sugar burner to a fat burner with nutrient-dense plant superfoods for lowered inflammation, reduced cravings, enhanced brain health, and increased energy. I have truly never felt better, and it is how, I believe, we are all truly meant to feel.

So there I was, a staunch vegan with health problems creeping into my life. Was I going to continue not eating any animal products just so I wouldn't have to admit that I was wrong? My dear friend and colleague Terry Wahls, M.D., who was a vegetarian for years herself, said poignantly:

I spent some time reflecting on life in the wild. We all consume one another in the end. Our atoms and molecules are continually recycled. Every living thing without the benefit of photosynthesis must consume other beings—plants, fungi, bacteria, and animals. And in the end, they will consume me.

I prayed and meditated on these ideas. Humans have been eating all these things for thousands of generations, so I decided I was not committing a crime against nature if I ate meat. Perhaps I was getting even closer to nature.

I also realized that I was not separate from or above nature but a part of it. And because of my MTHFR methylation impairments and digestive and skin issues—as well as a family history of autoimmune conditions—pure veganism was not right for my long-term health.

Now that I'm eating plant-based, high-healthy-fat ketogenic meals, I feel better than ever—so much so that I wrote a book about it, Ketotarian. My energy is great, and my skin and digestion have dramatically improved, and I'm looking forward to other people seeing these benefits in the future.

