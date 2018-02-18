The Small Tweak That Will Help You Manifest Your Perfect Partner

The subconscious is the home of the beliefs that inform our lives. Beliefs bred from the modeling we were exposed to from our parents/caretakers, peers, community, and media as well as our experiences throughout this formative period of our lives between utero and 14. When wounds are created, and we are exposed to toxic modeling, this is imprinted upon us and programs our brains with these beliefs, which then creates a loop that we repeat over and over and over again throughout our lives.

To explain this process further, let me tell you about a client of mine who struggled to leave her husband despite no longer being in love, feeling mistreated and craving healthy partnership in her life. She resisted the notion entirely that subconscious beliefs from her youth could affect her today.

She boasted about having great parents and a pretty "normal" upbringing. And yet through digging and exploring her subconscious, she unearthed a memory of a peer telling her in the sixth grade that she was not good enough for someone she was interested in because he was "too nice for her." This unknowingly created a belief and thus a program in my client’s brain that she was unworthy of nice men. She reflected and could see how this belief shaped the type of man she would seek out in all of her previous relationships. This explains why, despite her husband horribly mistreating her, she felt she had no choice but to resign herself to a life with this abuse. She simply didn’t believe that she was worthy of a nice guy. As we rooted out this belief and helped her to create new programming, she was able to finally leave her husband and find a relationship that was healthy, loving, and respectful.

She could not leave until she changed this programming because of the rejection of her conscious will by her subconscious beliefs and desires. If we equate the generative quality of the subconscious with the womb, then the conscious will is the seed. If the conscious will differs from the subconscious belief, it is rejected. It is our subconscious beliefs that program the brain to accept only information and experiences that align with our beliefs. Anything that comes our way that does not fit that mental paradigm is rejected.