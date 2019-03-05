This Is Why Your Imperfections Are Your Greatest Strength

Do you feel like you always have to be perfect? Well, for years, Kimberly Snyder, New York Times best-selling author, nutritionist, and the author of the new book Recipes for Your Perfectly Imperfect Life, felt that way too.

Throughout high school, Kimberly struggled with eating disorders and, ultimately, found yoga as a way to connect with her body and ground herself. Instead of adhering to a strict diet and exercise regimen, Kimberly strives to stay in tune with her body's needs through morning walks on the beach, a plant-based diet, and surrounding herself with people who lift her up.

In this episode we talk about: