 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Yes, Lip Balms Can Help With Dry, Chapped Lips From Mask Wearing

Yes, Lip Balms Can Help With Dry, Chapped Lips From Mask Wearing

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Is Taking A Walk During COVID-19 More Stressful Than Soothing Right Now? Here’s What To Do

Image by Pansfun Images / Stocksy

January 25, 2022 — 10:33 AM

I don’t know about you, but between the increased mask wearing and the winter weather, my lips are practically begging for help: The dry, chapped feeling has reached a new level of discomfort. Of course, winter often poses problems for the skin. The cold outdoor temps, blasting indoor heat, and brittle wind all do a number on the skin. Not to mention, the lips are a particularly thin and fragile area—so they are more vulnerable to environmental stressors. 

Then there’s the mask situation. Of course, masks are necessary when you’re in closed spaces and around others to keep you safe—which is why I’ve been donning mine more frequently given the uptick of COVID numbers. But as anyone with rashes or “maskne” know to be true, the little pieces of cloth can make for some annoying skin issues.

How to deal with chapped lips from masks.

The problem is twofold: First, the simple act of cloth rubbing against the skin for a prolonged period of time may cause rashes or irritation. “Any areas that are tight or rubbing can irritate the skin. Minimize this as much as possible by making sure the areas that contact your skin are smooth and not abrasive and not tighter than necessary to achieve a good seal," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.

But the second is that the environment the mask creates underneath the cloth sets your skin up for problems. By nature, masks trap air and moisture underneath them (stopping the spread!). But by doing so, it creates a very humid atmosphere. This is why breakouts are common for the area—but also chapped lips.

You may think a moisture-packed environment would be beneficial for the lips. Certainly, having some degree of water in the air is essential for keeping skin healthy and supple—but too much of anything can backfire. When you’re in too humid of an environment, it can increase the likelihood of transepidermal water loss. Transepidermal water loss is what happens when moisture from the lower levels of the skin are pulled to the top and released into the air. (A similar comparison can be made to why derms tell you not to take too long or hot of showers as it can increase skin dryness in the long-run.)

lip balm

lip balm

Instantly hydrates and protects chapped and flaky skin

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
lip balm

The best way to deal with this is to wear a good lip balm under your mask that will help lips retain moisture with a humectant, then provide a protective layer of soft waxes and butter. Of course, from a pure functionality standpoint You don't want anything too goopy, sticky, tinted, or wet, as that will transfer to the mask—making for quite the mess underneath. We recommend looking for a soft, absorbing balm, and leave the glossy, pigmented, or mega-watt shine numbers at home.

mindbodgyreen’s lip balm contains a blend of sunflower wax, shea butter, and moringa seed oil, which all condition flaky skin as well as provide a gentle, cushiony seal. Additionally it contains a form of the humectant hyaluronic acid that has a smaller molecular weight, which can attract and hold moisture deep in the epidermis—reducing the chances of transepidermal water loss. Finally, it has a few antioxidants (like vitamin E) for good measure. Oh, and the finish? A velvety glide that looks like your lips, just healthier.

As for post-mask care, King says: "If you notice this kind of irritation after removing the mask, wash the area with water and a gentle cleanser, and apply an ointment," such as a (yes, you guessed it) hydrating lip balm. Looking for some recs? Check out our all time favorite lip balms here

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

I Thought I Had Premature Wrinkles — This Supplement Helped Them Fade*

Jamie Schneider
I Thought I Had Premature Wrinkles — This Supplement Helped Them Fade*
Beauty

Should You Exfoliate Before Or After Shaving? How To Get Silky, Soft Skin

Jamie Schneider
Should You Exfoliate Before Or After Shaving? How To Get Silky, Soft Skin
Beauty

An Acne Specialist's Favorite 3 Ingredients For Treating Blemishes

Alexandra Engler
An Acne Specialist's Favorite 3 Ingredients For Treating Blemishes
Beauty

You Must Try This Makeup Artist's 3-Step Tutorial For Instantly Bright Eyes

Jamie Schneider
You Must Try This Makeup Artist's 3-Step Tutorial For Instantly Bright Eyes
Beauty

This Is A Top Colorist's No. 1 Tip To Keep Gray Hair Shiny & Bright

Jamie Schneider
This Is A Top Colorist's No. 1 Tip To Keep Gray Hair Shiny & Bright
Home

How To Grow Your Own Pineapple Plant At Home (It's Surprisingly Doable)

Lauren David
How To Grow Your Own Pineapple Plant At Home (It's Surprisingly Doable)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Night Owl? These Schedule Tweaks Will Give You Infinitely More Energy

Sarah Regan
Night Owl? These Schedule Tweaks Will Give You Infinitely More Energy
Personal Growth

The Science-Backed Benefits Of Hope & How To Cultivate It Daily

Jeffrey Davis, M.A.
The Science-Backed Benefits Of Hope & How To Cultivate It Daily
Parenting

6 Easy Tips For A Calm Nighttime Routine From This Mom & Entrepreneur

Annabella Daily
6 Easy Tips For A Calm Nighttime Routine From This Mom & Entrepreneur
Home

Time To Plan Your 2022 Garden — And This Vivid Plant Deserves A Spot

Emma Loewe
Time To Plan Your 2022 Garden — And This Vivid Plant Deserves A Spot
Routines

Please Stop Making This Mistake With Core Training + A 20-Minute Workout To Help

BB Arrington, CPT
Please Stop Making This Mistake With Core Training + A 20-Minute Workout To Help
Spirituality

9 Unique Ways To Use Clear Quartz On Your Spiritual Journey

Sarah Regan
9 Unique Ways To Use Clear Quartz On Your Spiritual Journey
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-wear-lip-balm-under-your-mask
lip balm

Instantly hydrates and protects chapped and flaky skin

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
lip balm

Your article and new folder have been saved!