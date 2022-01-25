The problem is twofold: First, the simple act of cloth rubbing against the skin for a prolonged period of time may cause rashes or irritation. “Any areas that are tight or rubbing can irritate the skin. Minimize this as much as possible by making sure the areas that contact your skin are smooth and not abrasive and not tighter than necessary to achieve a good seal," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.

But the second is that the environment the mask creates underneath the cloth sets your skin up for problems. By nature, masks trap air and moisture underneath them (stopping the spread!). But by doing so, it creates a very humid atmosphere. This is why breakouts are common for the area—but also chapped lips.

You may think a moisture-packed environment would be beneficial for the lips. Certainly, having some degree of water in the air is essential for keeping skin healthy and supple—but too much of anything can backfire. When you’re in too humid of an environment, it can increase the likelihood of transepidermal water loss. Transepidermal water loss is what happens when moisture from the lower levels of the skin are pulled to the top and released into the air. (A similar comparison can be made to why derms tell you not to take too long or hot of showers as it can increase skin dryness in the long-run.)