As we ease into fall, you might notice your skin shifting with the new season. Especially after months of hot summer sun (despite slathering on SPF), you might be experiencing more flakes than usual. That's why skin experts often recommend a heavier moisturizer for the cooler months if you experience dryness.

However, a butter-thick night cream isn’t the only product swap you'll want to add to your fall beauty regimen—you'll want to opt for a slightly thicker lip balm, too. Here’s one rich, hydrating number that will save you from peeling, flaking, parched skin.