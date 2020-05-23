When mbg set out to create a collagen supplement, we knew just any ol' formula wouldn't do. One of the most important components of the powder had to be antioxidants, as antioxidants are critical in maintaining natural collagen levels. See, collagen supplements are able to enhance your body's fibroblasts, the little things in cells that create collagen and elastin, thereby promoting your own natural collagen production.* And from there, those new healthy collagen and elastin cells need support, or they risk being damaged by the plethora of things that degrade collagen in the body.* Hence, antioxidants.

First up, the collagen powder contains vitamin C. Your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant.* Vitamin C is actually able to promote fibroblast production, tend to damaged collagen DNA, and regulate collagen synthesis, or the pathway in which collagen is made.* "Vitamin C is a key cofactor in the synthesis of collagen and elastin, [which helps] give your skin that plump and youthful appearance," says Keira Barr, M.D., dual board-certified dermatologist.* It's also paired with vitamin E, a lipid-soluble vitamin that works in tandem with vitamin C, making each other stronger and more effective in the body. "When paired, vitamins C and E provide a powerful antioxidant combination," explains dual board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D. "Together, they are able to address UV-induced sun damage more effectively than [when they're used alone]."

It doesn't stop there, there's sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS, or commonly referred to simply as sulforaphane). This ingredient's antioxidant properties are much different from the typical antioxidants. Instead of taking on free radicals itself, it supports enzymes in the body that are able to neutralize free radicals internally.* Read: It turns your cells into their own free radical fighters.

Then there are the celebrated anti-inflammatories curcumin and L-glutamine. As systemic inflammation in the body can "kick off" a never-ending cycle of free radical damage (ahem, oxidative stress), managing this response is essential.*