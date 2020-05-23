Why You Should Use A Chocolate Collagen Powder With Added Antioxidants
Everyone's favorite talking point around chocolate is that it's full of antioxidants! And this is true; dark and raw chocolate contain polyphenols—a subcategory of antioxidants—that help neutralize free radicals and fight oxidative stress.
But what if we told you chocolate can come with even more antioxidant properties? Because it can, and it's only a few scoops away.
Why you should take the antioxidant-packed mbg grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate.
This chocolate collagen powder is made with premium organic Peruvian cocoa powder and coconut sugar. The result is a smooth, subtly sweet blend with no bitter aftertaste. It melts into coffees or lattes, bakes into breads and pastries, or just mixes into any fun treat you may have in mind. So a solid cocoa powder? Check. But now onto the antioxidants.
When mbg set out to create a collagen supplement, we knew just any ol' formula wouldn't do. One of the most important components of the powder had to be antioxidants, as antioxidants are critical in maintaining natural collagen levels. See, collagen supplements are able to enhance your body's fibroblasts, the little things in cells that create collagen and elastin, thereby promoting your own natural collagen production.* And from there, those new healthy collagen and elastin cells need support, or they risk being damaged by the plethora of things that degrade collagen in the body.* Hence, antioxidants.
First up, the collagen powder contains vitamin C. Your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant.* Vitamin C is actually able to promote fibroblast production, tend to damaged collagen DNA, and regulate collagen synthesis, or the pathway in which collagen is made.* "Vitamin C is a key cofactor in the synthesis of collagen and elastin, [which helps] give your skin that plump and youthful appearance," says Keira Barr, M.D., dual board-certified dermatologist.* It's also paired with vitamin E, a lipid-soluble vitamin that works in tandem with vitamin C, making each other stronger and more effective in the body. "When paired, vitamins C and E provide a powerful antioxidant combination," explains dual board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D. "Together, they are able to address UV-induced sun damage more effectively than [when they're used alone]."
It doesn't stop there, there's sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS, or commonly referred to simply as sulforaphane). This ingredient's antioxidant properties are much different from the typical antioxidants. Instead of taking on free radicals itself, it supports enzymes in the body that are able to neutralize free radicals internally.* Read: It turns your cells into their own free radical fighters.
Then there are the celebrated anti-inflammatories curcumin and L-glutamine. As systemic inflammation in the body can "kick off" a never-ending cycle of free radical damage (ahem, oxidative stress), managing this response is essential.*
The takeaway.
Listen, we love chocolate for its general deliciousness as well as its antioxidant properties. But if you're looking for something a step above, turn to this collagen powder, as it comes loaded with additional ingredients to help your body and skin look and feel its best.*