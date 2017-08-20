The Recovery Method You Need To Try On Your Next Rest Day

Instead of just becoming more "flexible" and reaching larger ranges of motion and larger angles in stretches, FRC helps you build control and strength in new ranges of motion so you can squat with more depth and weight, keep proper form, and stay injury-free as you press more weight overhead.

The main difference between the casual shoulder circles you may see people doing at the gym and a shoulder CAR is the use of a principle called irradiation, or ramping up tension throughout the body to perform the movement using contraction and control, as if you were moving your arm through mud or, progressively, wet concrete. Still wondering what a CAR or PAIL looks like?

Here's an example:

Functional range conditioning is a game changer, and once you realize how much more mobility you have, you'll wonder why you weren't doing it to begin with. Just as a word of warning: So much of proper recovery through FRC starts with proper cueing and building the body awareness to control your movement in your end ranges, so if you can work with a professional before taking on any videos you see on Instagram, please do!

If you're located in New York, current classes are offered at SoHo Strength Lab, Lululemon Hub, City Row, and more. If you're a non-NYC resident, check out your local CrossFit gym—many of them offer FRC classes as a form of recovery!

