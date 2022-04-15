 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Is This Trendy Topical The Secret To Long-Lasting Hydrated Lips? 

Is This Trendy Topical The Secret To Long-Lasting Hydrated Lips? 

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
This Lip Lining Hack Adds Volume — And Doesn't Use a Single Lip Product

Image by svetikd / iStock

April 15, 2022 — 9:28 AM

When you go to lather on a new lip balm, you’ll generally judge the product right away based on a few things: how it feels gliding across your lips, if it helps to combat dry skin, and how often you feel you need to apply it. These are all fair game. But what you may not be questioning is how the lip balm is impacting your lip skin over time. We asked the experts about ingredients that can work wonders on the lips, both short and long-term. Here’s one ingredient they say is key to prolonged, plump lips: sodium hyaluronate. 

How does sodium hyaluronate work in lip balm?

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
lip balm

Here’s the thing about picking a lip balm: it’s not just momentary satisfaction that matters. Like with traditional skin care products, you want something that feels good at the moment and improves your skin over time. Sodium hyaluronate—a salt form of the famous hyaluronic acid— does just that. First, we’ll explain how this ingredient checks the box of instantaneous benefit. 

“The short term is you create an occlusive [layer] which is great. You want to protect from the elements [and] any dry chapping from the winter environment,” Justin Steinke, cosmetic chemist and Head of Research & Development at Evergreen Innovations, told mbg. This means sodium hyaluronate essentially acts as a barrier to your lips—guarding against drying environmental factors such as cold wind or forced air conditioning

What’s more, this same ingredient works wonders for the lip skin over time. “Sodium hyaluronate that’s been added to this formulation is a specialty version of it that is oil soluble, and with that, you’re delivering this hyaluronic molecule which attracts a great deal of moisture to your lips, it will help plump them from within instead of just protecting them from drying out from the environment,” Steinke explained. So you’re essentially hydrating the lips from within while simultaneously impacting them from the damage the outside environment may cause. 

If you’re wondering what lip balm Steinke is referencing, it’s the mbg lip balm of course. As harsh critics of lip balms, we wanted to create a lip product that did it all, both short and long-term satisfaction included. The superstar ingredient, sodium hyaluronate, is blended together with moringa seed oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and other powerful hydrating ingredients to be sure you’re tending to the health of your lips—and not having to reapply every two minutes. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

We’re so used to making sure our skin care ingredients are effective long-term (which is great!), that sometimes we forget to check up on the health of our lips. Sodium hyaluronate is a fantastic ingredient to look for in lip balms because it works to protect your lips from the elements while also keeping them hydrated and healthy for the foreseeable future. The mbg lip balm packs in this standout ingredient with other hydrating, plant-based factors to ensure your lips don’t go without—not to mention it’s dermatologist approved

lip balm
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(30)
lip balm
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Collagen Supplement Is The Only Thing That Helped My Nails Grow*

Kalie Lovell
This Collagen Supplement Is The Only Thing That Helped My Nails Grow*
Beauty

The Only Exfoliator I Trust To Brighten My Skin Without Leaving Me Beet-Red

Jamie Schneider
The Only Exfoliator I Trust To Brighten My Skin Without Leaving Me Beet-Red
Spirituality

What To Know About This Weekend's Rare Full Supermoon In Libra

Sarah Regan
What To Know About This Weekend's Rare Full Supermoon In Libra
Climate Change

How To Count Your Carbon Footprint (Without Driving Yourself Crazy)

Alyssa Walker
How To Count Your Carbon Footprint (Without Driving Yourself Crazy)
Love

How Do You Know When It's Truly Time To Let Someone Go?

Sarah Regan
How Do You Know When It's Truly Time To Let Someone Go?
Recipes

No Lie, This Might Be The Creamiest Coffee Hack We've Ever Seen

Jamie Schneider
No Lie, This Might Be The Creamiest Coffee Hack We've Ever Seen
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Mood-Boosting Snack

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Mood-Boosting Snack
Routines

How To Burn Out Your Legs With An Efficient Single-Move Exercise

Merrell Readman
How To Burn Out Your Legs With An Efficient Single-Move Exercise
Integrative Health

Can You Take Too Much Collagen? The Answer May Surprise You

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Can You Take Too Much Collagen? The Answer May Surprise You
Mental Health

This Is How To Actually Quiet The Negative Voice Inside Your Head

Jason Wachob
This Is How To Actually Quiet The Negative Voice Inside Your Head
Love

I'm A Therapist & This Is The Biggest Mistake I See Couples Make During Fights

Britt Frank, MSW, LSCSW
I'm A Therapist & This Is The Biggest Mistake I See Couples Make During Fights
Routines

Need An Energy Boost? This 5-Move Routine Activates Your Body & Mind In Minutes

Jacqui Kingswell
Need An Energy Boost? This 5-Move Routine Activates Your Body & Mind In Minutes
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-look-for-sodium-hyaluronate-in-your-lip-balm
lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
lip balm

Your article and new folder have been saved!