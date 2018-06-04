The Missing Wellness Piece In Your Work Life That You Need To Know About ASAP

Whether or not you're on a traditional career path, you've likely heard time and time again about the importance of finding a mentor to help guide your journey. While there's no doubt that mentorship is important, the truth is that getting someone older and wiser than you to meet with you regularly to provide valuable advice can be difficult—and a little awkward.

The solution? Peer mentorship. According to experts in the field, the power of banding together with peers and colleagues is highly underestimated. "I'm not a wild believer in having a mentor that's super senior to you," former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief and Love Rules author Joanna Coles said on the Happier podcast recently. "I think your best mentors are your peers and colleagues. They’re the people that know whether you're working hard and good at your job…you tend to rise together and pull each other along."

If you're breathing a sigh of relief over not having to work up the courage to breathlessly ask that speaker at a panel to be your mentor while she's trying to eat her hors-d'oeuvres in peace, you're not alone: The peer mentor is having a moment. Here's why, and how it can improve your happiness in the workplace.