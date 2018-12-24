If We All Did This Before Flying For The Holidays, The World Would Be A Better Place

The U.N. warned us: We have 12 years before the damage we've done to the Earth becomes irreversible. Instead of letting reports like this paralyze us, let's use them to empower us. The experts are saying it's going to take a mix of large-scale change AND individual action to save our planet—and we want to help you do what you can. Consider our new series your no-excuses guide to cleaning up your act, one step at a time. Today, we're starting with a tip for cleaning up your holiday travel habits.

I recently took two minutes to calculate my carbon footprint for the year on Conservational International (sustainability editor move, but you should do it too), and I was feeling pretty confident about it at first. My tiny NYC apartment, penchant for recycling, love of the subway, and fear of driving put my emissions well below the national average. But then one section dampened my otherwise squeaky-clean score: my flying.

This year, I boarded two long-haul flights and a handful of shorter ones, slightly more than the average American. It cost me 3 tons of C02—a fifth of my total emissions for the year. A fifth! That's a lot of carbon for an activity that took up less than two days of my 2018.

Flying is probably the most polluting things you do all year, too. But asking you to stop doing it—especially during the holiday season—is unrealistic.