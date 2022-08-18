Humectants hydrate the skin by pulling in water to surface, which is why it’s essential to have water already on your lips. (The same goes for patting an HA serum into skin elsewhere, too.) As board-certified dermatologist Angelo Landriscina, M.D., once said about applying products on damp skin: "The humectants in your products, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, will have an easier time holding on to moisture if you're providing it.

After the humectant attracts water to your skin and plumps the surface, you'll want to make sure your balm has the right emollients and occlusives to help soften the texture and lock all that moisture in. If you’re in the market for a new lip moisturizer that contains HA (plus emollients and occlusives) mbg's lip balm is an ideal option. Apart from the ultra-hydrating and plumping actions of the sodium hyaluronate (a salt form of hyaluronic acid), a blend of other naturally-derived ingredients help keep the lips as soft as can be, including: