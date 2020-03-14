A Personal Trainer On Why You Only Need 9 Minutes To Stretch (Yes, Really!)

To understand why so much can be accomplished in such a short period of time, it helps to know a little about why you might get tight in the first place. I define "tightness" as that feeling where you can’t move as comfortably or as easily as you want to (even if your muscles aren't necessarily "tight").

In many cases, the reason muscles and joints reach this stage is because they haven’t been used enough. You may work out for an hour before heading to your office, but if you spend the rest of the day first commuting, then sitting at a computer or through meetings, your body is going to adapt to that seated position. This makes the muscles shorten, plus, due to prolonged sitting, they also aren’t getting taken through their natural range of motion. And thus, stiffness ensues.

Another root cause of tightness is increasing age. As you grow older, your joints might not conduct fluid as well as they used to, and that can affect the fluidity of your motions. People often also lose strength as they age, which can be a contributing (and often overlooked) factor as well: When a muscle is weak, your body might endeavor to protect it by tensing up.