A Personal Trainer On Why You Only Need 9 Minutes To Stretch (Yes, Really!)

Joe Yoon, CPT, LMT
Personal trainer By Joe Yoon, CPT, LMT
Joe Yoon, CPT, LMT, is a certified personal trainer, licensed massage therapist, and founder of the fitness training business JoeTherapy. Yoon graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2009 with a BS degree in Health & Science Studies and was certified as a personal trainer by the National Academy of Sports Medicine in 2011.
March 14, 2020 — 11:04 AM

Non-exercisers and exercisers (even avid exercisers) alike often share one long-held, but erroneous belief: Stretching—at least, the kind of stretching that does any good—takes way too much time. But what if I told you that you can get substantial benefits by setting aside just nine minutes a day to stretch?

If you’ve previously been schooled in long (and let’s face it, sometimes tedious) flexibility sessions, you may think my proclamation is a bit of a, well, stretch. But over a number of years spent working with everyone from desk-bound workers and weekend golfers to world-class sprinters, I’ve seen people loosen up knotted muscles and become more agile simply by adopting a short, but sweet routine.

Why do you only need such a short time?

To understand why so much can be accomplished in such a short period of time, it helps to know a little about why you might get tight in the first place. I define "tightness" as that feeling where you can’t move as comfortably or as easily as you want to (even if your muscles aren't necessarily "tight").

In many cases, the reason muscles and joints reach this stage is because they haven’t been used enough. You may work out for an hour before heading to your office, but if you spend the rest of the day first commuting, then sitting at a computer or through meetings, your body is going to adapt to that seated position. This makes the muscles shorten, plus, due to prolonged sitting, they also aren’t getting taken through their natural range of motion. And thus, stiffness ensues.

Another root cause of tightness is increasing age. As you grow older, your joints might not conduct fluid as well as they used to, and that can affect the fluidity of your motions. People often also lose strength as they age, which can be a contributing (and often overlooked) factor as well: When a muscle is weak, your body might endeavor to protect it by tensing up.

So how do those nine minutes help?

Stretching doesn’t “grow” your muscles longer, but it does help you extend them closer to their full and natural range. Do it often enough, and the muscles can get used to being in that elongated position. The result is that you’ll feel less stiff and be able to move with greater ease. That, in turn, can translate into all kinds of benefits, including feeling less of the pain caused by knotted up muscles and being able to perform better at sports (a longer stride for your 5K, or a longer reach to hit that tennis ball in the corner, for example).

Reaping these rewards comes with little effort because stretching exercises are quick. Even holding a stretch for 30 seconds will make a difference in a muscle (although you can get more out of it if you stay longer in the position—I usually recommend holding a stretch anywhere from 30 seconds to two minutes). It’s also not necessary to stack your routine with a long list of exercises: Four to five a day is sufficient.

What types of stretches are best?

Be strategic about the type of exercises you choose. In my book, Better Stretching, I include both static stretching and dynamic stretching—also known as mobility exercises—and believe the best routine combines the two. Static stretching is the most familiar type of stretching—you get into a position and hold it to elongate a muscle (or muscles). Dynamic stretching involves actively moving the joints back and forth through a complete range of motion. These types of stretches are more for loosening up the joints. Together the two do the job!

I also suggest choosing stretches that hit different parts of your body. For example, you may be a runner, but don’t just concentrate on your legs. Likewise, you swimmers stretch those shoulders, but think “whole body” when you map out your routine. Periodically, change it up, too. One of the great things about stretches is that there are so many of them. You can find several different ways to elongate just about every muscle in your body. 

