New Research Finds Why Sharing Your Goals May Help You Hit Your Goals

To conduct the study, researchers wanted to look at the effect that expressing your goals publicly has on reaching them.

In the study, participants had a task to do, which they were told they failed. They were then given another chance to complete the same task with controls to test the effects publicity.

In the end, publicly announcing your goals proved to be an effective motivator—but only if you care what people think. Jenny Jiao Ph.D., assistant professor of marketing says, "If your public reputation is something you hold in high regard, then failing publicly is probably going to push you to not want to fail publicly again. There is a greater chance you're going to try hitting that goal again."

On the other hand, "If you don't care as much about your reputation, then it's not going to matter if people know about your failure or not," she adds.