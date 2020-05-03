Why You Might Want To Use Copper In Your Kitchen During COVID-19

Studies have shown that copper can have a significant role in killing bacteria once it touches a virus. It makes me want to. While I wouldn't recommend hugging copper pots for hours in order to sterilize the body, it won’t hurt to use any copper you own in your kitchen right now. No matter how old or oxidized, the copper pots in your kitchen can react with viruses and begin to kill them, so having such surfaces around food all day can help keep your kitchen antimicrobial. Plus, cooking with copper can be better for the environment, as you’ll need less heat to cook! Consider it killing two birds (or shall we say viruses?) with one metal stone.

That said, if you have copper pots and pans at home, you may take the time to give them a polish and put them to work. You can actually polish them with ketchup (yes, really!) if the copper hasn’t oxidized to a deep brown yet.