Studies Show Why You May Want To Take A Brisk Walk Today

A study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine Journal earlier this year linked the number of steps—not the length of time or the speed of the walking—to lower mortality rates in women.

Participants were on average 72 years old, and their steps were tracked over the course of a week. When researchers followed up about four years later, they found that women who averaged 7,500 steps had a decreased death rate compared to those who only maxed 4,400.

While we most commonly recognize 10,000 steps as a healthy average and keep track of these movements on our watches or smartphones, there is little scientific rationale for that number. This study provides a little more insight into the adequate amount of steps needed to maintain health.

Since this study was conducted on older women, though, striving for more steps (if physically able) can only have positive benefits.

These different studies promote the same activities, which can be attainable for people of nearly all physical fitness levels, ages, and genders, without much effort. Incorporating walking into your routine can also benefit your mental health, so lace up those sneakers and get moving.