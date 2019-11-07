mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

To Learn Best, Psychologists Say You Need To Fail 15% Of The Time

Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor By Kelly Gonsalves
Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a sex educator and journalist. She received her journalism degree from Northwestern University, and her writings on sex, relationships, identity, and wellness have appeared at The Washington Post, Vice, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and elsewhere.

Image by Kike Arnaiz / Stocksy

November 7, 2019 — 0:18 AM

Among some writers, it’s common practice to celebrate rejections, like when editors reject your story pitches or when your book proposal gets turned down for the millionth time. I'm sure this is also the case for people in other professions, and even if it's not common practice, it's at least common advice: Getting a bunch of rejections is part of the job. It means you're being active and putting yourself out there. You're doing The Thing. 

It's good wisdom for when you're learning a new skill, too. Most people don't wake up, decide they want to learn to play basketball, and then find themselves hitting all their free throws by that night. Or perhaps you're familiar with the trials and tribulations of first-time plant parenthood: Although you might spend the first year or so frantically trying to resuscitate a yellowing philodendron and mourning every fallen leaf, you eventually start to learn the ropes.

There's a science to all this trial and error, new research tells us. Specifically, a team of psychologists call it "the 85% rule." The rule states that the best learning happens when you're only getting it right 85% of the time. In other words, you're learning the fastest when you're failing 15% of the time.

"These ideas that were out there in the education field—that there is this 'zone of proximal difficulty,' in which you ought to be maximizing your learning—we've put that on a mathematical footing," Robert Wilson, Ph.D., a cognitive scientist with the University of Arizona and lead author of the study, said in a news release.

To come up with the numbers, Wilson and his fellow researchers experimented with how quickly a computer can learn simple tasks like categorizing patterns or classifying handwritten numbers as even or odd. When the researchers played with the difficulty settings on the tasks, they found the computers learned the fastest when the difficulty was set to the point where they were only getting the problems right with 85% accuracy.

Now, Wilson clarified that he doesn't necessarily think that means students should aim for B's in the classroom. But there might be some lessons for students and educators: "If you are taking classes that are too easy and acing them all the time, then you probably aren't getting as much out of a class as someone who's struggling but managing to keep up," he said. 

Consider instead a job setting where you need to learn a new task. Wilson gave the example of a budding radiologist who needs to learn how to figure out whether or not there's a tumor in a given X-ray image.

"You get better at figuring out there's a tumor in an image over time, and you need experience and you need examples to get better," Wilson explained. "I can imagine giving easy examples and giving difficult examples and giving intermediate examples. If I give really easy examples, you get 100% right all the time, and there's nothing left to learn. If I give really hard examples, you'll be 50% correct and still not learning anything new, whereas if I give you something in between, you can be at this sweet spot where you are getting the most information from each particular example."

So if you're learning something new, don't be afraid of getting it wrong every now and then! (Though, of course, you might want to keep the stakes lower than trying to diagnose a tumor.) And just to be clear, most writers probably get rejected or ignored way more than 15% of the time (don't ask us about it...), but the point still stands: Get yourself out there! Failure is part of the journey.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Kelly Gonsalves
Kelly Gonsalves Contributing Sex & Relationships Editor
Kelly Gonsalves is a sex educator, journalist, and the sex and relationships editor at mindbodygreen. She has a degree in journalism from Northwestern University and educator...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-learn-best-when-you-sometimes-fail-along-the-way

Your article and new folder have been saved!