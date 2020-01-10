Your true self—your soul essence—is perfect and doesn't need fixing at all. This part of you often communicates through feelings, so when you are abandoning and rejecting yourself, you are rejecting this beautiful, feeling part of you and avoiding responsibility for your feelings. This is what leads to despair and shame.

While you might believe you're despondent and ashamed because of your lack of a partner, the truth is that those feelings are resulting from the way you're treating yourself. And to free yourself of those feelings of despair and shame, a partner is not what you need. You do need love—but it's love from yourself that will heal you.

If you imagine the feeling part of you as an inner child, healing means deciding to take responsibility for loving your inner child—your feeling self. This means getting to know and accept who you are in your essence rather than continuing to judge yourself. It means that you learn to stay focused in your body so you can be present with your feelings, just like if you wanted to be a loving parent with a baby, you would have a baby monitor on. Loving yourself means you have your inner baby monitor on so you can attend to your feelings whenever you feel anything less than peace, noticing what you are telling yourself and how you are treating yourself that is causing anxiety, depression, guilt, shame, despair, anger, aloneness, or emptiness. It means attending to your feelings rather than numbing with addictions, and it means not handing responsibility for your feelings to anyone else.

As you learn to love yourself rather than continue to abandon yourself, you will find yourself meeting available partners. I've seen this happen over and over again with my clients who finally do the inner work they need to do to learn to see, value, and love themselves.