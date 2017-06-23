I'm A Former Football Player. Here's Why Yoga Is The Most Beneficial Exercise I've Ever Done

Never in a million years did I think I would be writing an article about the power of yoga. I always thought yoga was for "soft" people who didn't want to work hard. Looking back, I truly can't believe that's how I felt—but that really was my mindset years ago. Now, I practically live in my yoga clothes, and I'm never without my mat.

Let me back up. Nearly a decade ago, I was a starting linebacker for the University of Florida. I had a lot of potential and huge dreams for myself (as did my coaches), but I ended up blowing out my shoulder and missed two seasons. I held on to hope that I would recover, but I was pretty much done. By the time my career was over, I had undergone three knee surgeries and two shoulder surgeries, and I'm now dealing with arthritis in both spots. Long story short: My football career caused me a lot of pain.

Athletes thrive by moving their bodies, and I was desperately looking for a way to sweat and move without pain. As it turned out, that thing was yoga.

Here are three ways yoga has healed my body.