Why Wellness Is What The World Needs Now

It's hard to look at the world these days without seeing deep division. It seems every day, messages of hostility make headlines. When President Trump didn't renounce white supremacist groups at Charlottesville, we all collectively absorbed the blow.

As I write this, I'm sitting next to my brand-new, 6-week-old son; I wonder what kind of a world we're creating for our kids. What gives me hope are the ways in which love keeps showing up against hate and how courage keeps showing up against fear, how in Boston the messages of tolerance outnumbered the hateful few. And the new, most-liked tweet of all time has become President Obama's quote from Nelson Mandela: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion... People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love... For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." Those are the messages I'm passing on to my children.

And they're the messages inherent in wellness. Lately the wellness movement itself has come under attack for being too exclusive. And we understand it. But while there are more expensive products available than ever before, at mbg we know that the best and most essential tools of wellness—breathing, moving, meditation—remain as they've always been: free. It's these practices that we hold dear that help us tune in to ourselves and our world. It's through these tools that we cultivate self-care, and care for our neighbors and our planet.

My yoga teacher likes to remind her students, "Let's start here," she'll say pointing inward to her heart, "so we can go there," she'll say with a sweeping gesture to the world. So take a deep breath and check in with yourself, and then turn out to the world. Work on your wellness so you can work on the world's wellness. Apply the practices that deepen your self-care to those around you: Listen silently, respond honestly, act compassionately, and do everything you can to promote healing around you.

We'll be here to support you on your journey. Let's do this together.

Be well.

