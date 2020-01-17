When it comes to hormones, for some reason there’s a pervasive female connotation surrounding the word. It makes sense, as women have that extra vital sign—their menstrual cycles—to tune into their hormones and notice when they’re imbalanced.

But according to functional medicine doctor Robin Berzin, M.D., we need to start focusing on men’s hormones as well. She sat down with me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast to discuss why we need to recalibrate our view of men's hormones. In addition to how we can use the vagus nerve to calm stress, she offers her favorite, doctor-approved alcoholic drinks (and tells me why our cheeks turn red when we have one-too-many glasses of wine!).

For now, here's Berzin's take on why we should be talking about men's hormones. While men might not be able to use a menstrual cycle as an indicator, there are plenty of other signs their hormones are out of whack.