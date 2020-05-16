Kelsey has known about tulsi for years because of her good friend and nutritionist Elissa Goodman. "She introduced it to me years ago when I was experiencing adrenal fatigue, on overdrive, and way too caffeinated. I started drinking it back then, but sort of lost touch with it." When the pandemic hit, she spoke to a nurse practitioner friend who recommended tulsi for overall immunity, so she started drinking it every day again. "I like tulsi blends like those with green tea or rose, which I especially enjoy when I'm on my cycle, it feels very loving. My favorite brand is Organic India."

Japan has been very important to Kelsey and her husband—they've traveled there together with their family and connect with its simplicity and minimalism. "Things there feel thoughtfully and intentionally curated, so drinking very traditional Japanese matcha and the way you prepare it makes us feel so connected to that experience and way of being," she says. They mostly get their tea from a traditional Japanese market, but "I also love Pukka Supreme Matcha Green, it's organic and it's so pretty," she says. "I also like the Traditional Medicinals Green Tea Matcha with toasted rice because it reminds me of the tea you get at a traditional Japanese restaurant."

One other tea sometimes makes it into the rotation: The Palais Des Thes Rooibos tea. "If I'm craving something like a biscuit, treat, or apple tart, we'll have that tea instead and it feels like a mini vacation."