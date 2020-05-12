Once upon a time, humans worked together towards the good of the collective. We did labor to support the community. We heeded to the guidance of our respected elders and the strength of the feminine. We were secure with our self-worth; we knew without us something would be missing. We lived out our dreams together and fulfilled our potential as human beings.

Somehow, somewhere along the way, we became the Earths’ spoiled brats. Selfishness set in and ego-centered emptiness became ingrained in our consciousness—passed down from generation to generation as we began worshiping matter and disregarding spirit. Without connection to spirit, we felt lonely and lost. A crisis of lack of gratitude set in without us even realizing the severity of what was happening.

We hypnotized ourselves with want and comparison; we fell into a trap so thick we got used to it and forgot what it was to be free. We lost healthy discipline and began living a life of extremes—constantly fixing, planning, scheming, cultivating. We stopped trusting the divine timing of milestones and we forced personal will over divine will. We forgot that manipulating a circumstance for personal gain comes at a personal cost.

De-manifestation is a way to clear away these distractions that keep us from experiencing the pure bliss available to us in the present moment.