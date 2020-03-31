Until the nineteenth century, sugar was expensive and rare in our diet, but today, this rapidly absorbable carb is available everywhere. Many people who try to lose weight already know to avoid sugar, but they may not realize that rapidly digestible starches, including bread, other baked goods, cereals, and many of our favorite snack foods have the same effect.

The Dietary Goals issued by the government in the 1970s did not reflect any of this information. Instead, all carbs except sugar were grouped together under the misleading heading of “complex carbohydrates.” This is a term that should be retired, because it fails to distinguish between carbs that are rapidly absorbed and those that are not.

That ambiguity has long hidden the true nature of carbohydrates.

What neither our public servants nor the scientific experts who were guiding them took into account when formulating national nutrition guidelines were the crucial differences in the way our bodies respond to different types of carbohydrates.

They definitely did not understand the nature of the new fast carbs that were being introduced into the food system. Even now, government guidelines continue to lump together almost all carbohydrates, except sugar, with some distinction for “whole grains.” To get back on track, we need to understand what carbohydrates are and how they are used by the body.