There are fundamental ideas to agree on when you’re looking to commit to someone for the rest of your life. And like it or not, money is high on this list. But if you can talk about, develop a plan around, and freely and openly chat about money issues without judging each other or having to be right, you might just save your marriage.

Money is energy. When money becomes something to hide or a source of major stress, then you know something is off. Unfortunately, one study found that money is responsible for 22 percent of divorces. "Arguments about money are by far the top predictor of divorce," says Sonya Britt, Ph.D., assistant professor of family studies and human services and program director of personal financial planning. "It's not children, sex, in-laws, or anything else. It's money—for both men and women."

The bottom line is this: If you aren’t talking about your money beliefs and having in-depth pow-wows about how each person relates to, thinks about, and envisions your financial future, you can bet there will major issues later on. Here are three reasons why talking about money might be the key to saving your marriage: