There are several habits to adopt if you want to limit skin picking, starting with mental health checks. This is especially true if you know that yours are triggered by stress and anxiety: Practice breathing exercises or meditation when you start to feel overwhelmed. If yours, you find, stems from boredom, get moving, for example, by doing a short yoga flow or stretch.

And yet? Sometimes picking happens to the best of us, despite our attempts to keep ourselves busy. So to better protect the strength of your nails and cuticles long term (so they are not damaged by a bout of frisky fingers), you should start internally. mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ can help tend to nail brittleness and damage through its hydrolyzed collagen peptides and biotin, a form of vitamin B.*

Collagen powders have been shown to have beneficial effects for the hair, skin, and nails due to the amino acid profile.* Amino acids are the building blocks of keratin, which is what makes up our nails (as well as hair and top layer of our skin). By supplying your body with said amino acids, theoretically, you'll help your body better enhance nail growth.*

Biotin, too, has several beneficial properties for nails.* In fact, brittle, rigid nails are another common complaint of those with vitamin deficiencies, especially vitamin B deficiencies. Biotin has been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails in several human studies.* One moderate-size human study found that those who took biotin supplements had 25% thicker nailbeds than the placebo group.*