Are Some Personality Types More Likely To Change Over Time?

“Environmental factors may play a major role in personality change. However, environmental events may affect individuals differently and even serve to accentuate individual differences,” Kawamoto writes in the paper on his findings. “Individuals who are high in susceptibility demonstrate an enhanced reactivity to both negative (stressful) and positive (nurturing) environments and are therefore more likely to experience developmental changes in response to environmental influences.”

He offers an example from a previous study: Young adults with an insecure attachment style tended to be more susceptible to life experiences, and those life experiences influenced their personalities more, leading to more pronounced personality change.

What exactly makes a person more susceptible to environmental factors? Kawamoto notes one theory some researchers have developed: “Individuals evolving and developing in predictable and controllable environments strategically adapt to stable and specific conditions, whereas those evolving and developing in unpredictable and uncontrollable environments strategically maximize their flexibility in migrating between different conditions.”

In the questionnaire used in the study, participants rated how much they agreed with items like “I have a close and warm romantic relationship with my sexual partner” and “I often find the bright side to a bad situation” to further determine what their level of susceptibility might be. That said, Kawamoto notes that more research needs to be done to figure out a more specific way to define and measure susceptibility.

To be clear, there’s nothing inherently bad about having your personality be more responsive to the things happening in your life. There are certainly ways to grow your resilience so you’re able to bounce back from negative events stronger than ever; that said, change can sometimes be a good thing. Change can mean development, adaptation, and growth, and that’s something worth being open to when it comes.