Why Slow Fitness Was What Finally Worked For This Workout Fiend

The art of moving more slowly is only just now taking off, and active people everywhere have been pleasantly surprised by the results of living more of a low-intensity lifestyle. And the outcome isn't just physical—it's mental and emotional as well. "When we slow down, we crowd out the stress hormone cortisol with the calming hormone serotonin," says Sadie. "We are able to check in and become aware of what our body really craves. And when we develop this kind of awareness, we make healthy choices all day long."

In addition to swapping boot camp classes for yin yoga and tai chi, people are now taking the time to simply walk again. "Walking is being rediscovered as the great pick-me-up that it is. Why? Because in complicated times we need something simple, something direct, something that lifts our spirits, juices our joints, makes us feel alive," says Marilynn Preston, author of the new book All Is Well: The Art And Science of Personal Well-Being. "The impact is immediate! Like plants to the light, we crave that which rejuvenates us and brings us joy."

It's all about balance. And if tons of cardio is what makes you feel balanced, great—but if not, take a closer look at the slow fitness movement. Most likely, you will pleasantly surprise yourself.

