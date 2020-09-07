There's no right answer for everyone, as hair textures and style outcomes will require different sleeping styles. This is because hair has so many variables and thus very different needs to attend to. If you have kinky hair and want to minimize tangling as you sleep, you'll have a far different routine than if you have straight hair attempting to get waves.

Not to mention, other variables come into play as well: Are you a night showerer and thus need to worry about damp hair as you sleep? Or do you wash and style every morning, and thus styling isn't a concern, and you are simply worried about hair health in general? Or if you have dry hair, you may consider sleeping with a sleeping mask to add moisture. If you get oily easily, you may consider spritzing on a scalp-healthy dry shampoo prior to bed to help absorb moisture and sebum throughout the night.

See, the best way to sleep on your hair is no easy question.