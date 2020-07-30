Is "Skinvestigation" The New Skin Care Routine? This Celeb Esthetician Thinks So

Take a good, long look at your skin: What does it truly need that day? Your skin changes—not just by the seasons and as you age, but ever so slightly, every single day. If you're short on sleep, perhaps a round of gua sha and pump of eye cream is on the roster. If your skin tone lacks luster, maybe reach for exfoliating ingredients to lift dead skin cells and brighten your complexion. If your skin is on the oily side, perhaps amp up the hydration (seriously!). The list of tailored skin care woes goes on, and each requires a tweaked routine.

When you rigorously stick to a routine every morning and night, you might overlook those slight changes in tone and texture. To which, we should note, we understand why some keep their routines simple and regulated. Many of us simply do not have the time or product arsenal to revamp our routines every morn—that's OK. However, the ethos of "skinvestigation" is something that we do encourage people to adopt: Get to know your skin. Understanding yourself is a vital part of taking care of yourself.

And at its core, "skinvestigation" requires you to slow down and determine what would really benefit your skin in the moment (a nod to the resurgence of the slow beauty philosophy, we'd say). And when you pare back your routine to what your skin actually needs, it'll likely pay off with a healthy glow. Even if you try for a week, Yoon remarks, "I do believe you will see big results."