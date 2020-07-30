Is "Skinvestigation" The New Skin Care Routine? This Celeb Esthetician Thinks So
A structured skin care routine can be downright therapeutic. For some, patting in products, one by one, brings comfort and some semblance of control over the day (which strikes a chord especially now, in these Unprecedented Times). Having a sturdy regimen to lean on is, for many, a way to wind down and de-stress.
We're not telling you to ditch your skin care routine—we'd never say such a thing—but rather than the same 1-2-3-step regimen each and every night, may we suggest a deeper dive?
Alicia Yoon, celebrity esthetician and founder of Peach & Lily, is certainly on board. She's begun a 30-day "one mask, one day" K-beauty challenge (it has its own Korean hashtag) where she slaps on some sort of mask—be it a sheet mask, overnight mask, even an eye mask—every single day. That's not to say you have to stock your shelves with sheet masks; it's the method behind the magic that's particularly gripping: "It develops this 'skinvestigation' notion in your head," she tells mbg. "It's a habit of examining and giving your skin that extra boost it needs that specific day."
How "skinvestigation" can enhance your glow.
Take a good, long look at your skin: What does it truly need that day? Your skin changes—not just by the seasons and as you age, but ever so slightly, every single day. If you're short on sleep, perhaps a round of gua sha and pump of eye cream is on the roster. If your skin tone lacks luster, maybe reach for exfoliating ingredients to lift dead skin cells and brighten your complexion. If your skin is on the oily side, perhaps amp up the hydration (seriously!). The list of tailored skin care woes goes on, and each requires a tweaked routine.
When you rigorously stick to a routine every morning and night, you might overlook those slight changes in tone and texture. To which, we should note, we understand why some keep their routines simple and regulated. Many of us simply do not have the time or product arsenal to revamp our routines every morn—that's OK. However, the ethos of "skinvestigation" is something that we do encourage people to adopt: Get to know your skin. Understanding yourself is a vital part of taking care of yourself.
And at its core, "skinvestigation" requires you to slow down and determine what would really benefit your skin in the moment (a nod to the resurgence of the slow beauty philosophy, we'd say). And when you pare back your routine to what your skin actually needs, it'll likely pay off with a healthy glow. Even if you try for a week, Yoon remarks, "I do believe you will see big results."
The takeaway.
A skin care routine you could do in your sleep can bring a sense of comfort, no doubt, but perhaps it's time to take it up a notch. "Skinvestigation" won't upend your entire regimen (you can still rely on it in times of distress); the technique just loosens the reins a bit.
You certainly don't have to stand at the sink, notepad in hand. Your skin is smart—it'll tell you exactly what you need, if you take the time to listen.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.