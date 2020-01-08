Why Selena Gomez Was Relieved To Find Out She Had Mental Health Issues

It's been five years since Selena Gomez has dropped an album, but in just two days that's about to change. To discuss the release of her latest album, Rare, and the journey it took to get there, Gomez sat down with the Wall Street Journal magazine to talk therapy, medication, and her personal struggle with mental health.

While the conversation surrounding mental illness is becoming less stigmatized, it's not often that people feel relieved to have mental health issues. But Gomez had a different experience.

"I found out I do suffer from mental health issues," she said in the interview. "And, honestly, that was such a relief."

The singer first opened up about her struggles with self-esteem, depression, and anxiety, after cutting her Revival tour short back in 2016. With more than 30 shows remaining, the star decided to check herself into a psychiatric treatment center in Tennessee, where she participated in individual, group, and equine therapy to help her cope.

According to WSJ, it took years of therapy for Gomez to gain awareness of her struggles. "But I feel so empowered because I've gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally," she said. "My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time."

One of those lows included low self-esteem, which the star said she has to work on continuously. But as a result of the clarity she gained through therapy, Gomez was able to find a mental health medication that she said "completely changed [her] life."

Her treatment plan along with the realization "that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust" made Gomez ready to "Dance Again" according to the title of her new song. And since we know a support system can help people recover from anxiety, we're ready to dance alongside her.