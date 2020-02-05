If you’re choosing between the two, it pretty much depends on your skin condition. If you’re facing severe acne, milia, or hyperpigmentation, a dermatologist might prescribe retin-A—the more powerful form of retinol that also may cause more side effects. Whereas if you want the smoothing effect of a retinoid without those irritating symptoms (read: dry, inflamed skin), an algae-derived product might just do the job.

“Seaweed skincare products don’t have to be used as carefully as retinol. It’s more of a hydrating ingredient, and it isn’t typically drying or irritating,” Marmur adds.

Even if you’re not using a prescription retin-A, you’ll still want to think twice before coupling an over-the-counter retinol with an algae product. While OTC products are not as strong as prescription-only retinol, you should still be aware of the side effects (and always, always remember sunscreen, Marumur advises).

And if you’ve already made the transition to natural retinol alternatives or a trendy bakuchiol-infused product, you should still heed this warning. Let this be your quick tip: When it comes to active ingredients like algae, you don't want to be stripping the skin as you pile on product after product.

While you should always consult your doctor before choosing products to pair with a prescription retinol, consider this advice as a general rule of thumb. You'll be better off lathering on a hydrating moisturizer after a retinoid, rather than an algae-derived face oil or mask.