mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 31, 2018)

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 31, 2018)

Image by Tim Booth / Stocksy

October 31, 2018 — 9:00 AM

1. Wildlife populations have declined 60 percent in just 40 years.

The numbers in the World Wildlife Fund's 2018 report say it all. More than 4,000 mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibian species have declined between 1970 and 2014, and the amount of land untouched by humans is suspected to have fallen from a quarter to a tenth. The WWF is calling for an international treaty, similar to the Paris climate agreement that would protect wildlife and reverse the man-made impacts of deforestation, pollution, and climate change. "We are the first generation to know we are destroying our planet and the last one that can do anything about it," says World Wildlife Fund UK chief executive Tanya Steele. (CNN)

2. How about a "bacterial baptism"?

With an increase in C-sections in recent years, there are also reports citing higher rates of asthma, allergies, and obesity. Doctors speculate that this could be because babies are not being exposed to their mother's microbiomes as they are not traveling through the birth canal. Some small, preliminary studies are suggesting that what is known as "vaginal seeding" could be effective in reducing future disease, while some medical groups warn that this could expose the baby to harmful bacteria. (NPR)

Article continues below

3. Dying from a broken heart may not be so far off. 

A new study found that people who had recently lost a spouse had increased levels of inflammation, some on par with serious cardiovascular diseases. While grieving can be an important part of the healing process, this research suggests heavy grief that leads to feelings such as "life is meaningless" could induce levels of inflammation that could be life-threatening. This is news to grieve about. (Forbes)

4. There may be a quick, noninvasive way to detect Alzheimer's earlier on. 

And it starts with a new imaging technology called optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA). Using this technology, two new studies found that small blood vessels at the back of the eye are different in Alzheimer's patients. Even those patients who had the disease in their family but were not symptomatic had these blood vessel alterations. Current diagnostic tools, like brain scans, are often done once a person is far into the disease. This new discovery and the cutting-edge technology to accompany, could allow for earlier diagnoses for more people. (ScienceDaily)

Article continues below

5. More screen time could contribute to greater anxiety and depression in youth.

A recent study finds that increased hours spent on gaming, smartphones, and TV is connected to greater levels of anxiety and depression in children as young as 2 years old. The researchers found that even just one hour of screen time led to less curiosity, poorer self-control, worse emotional regulation, and difficulty completing tasks. Those who spent more than seven hours a day on screens (not uncommon) were two times as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety or depression as those who only spent an hour. It may not be popular to set screen limits in your family, but it could improve mental health, and that's worth a tough conversation. (EurekAlert!)



Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Mental Health

10 Mental Health Resources & Initiatives That Support People Of Color

Kristine Thomason
10 Mental Health Resources & Initiatives That Support People Of Color
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-our-generation-is-the-last-who-can-save-wildlife

Your article and new folder have been saved!