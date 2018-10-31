5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 31, 2018)

The numbers in the World Wildlife Fund's 2018 report say it all. More than 4,000 mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibian species have declined between 1970 and 2014, and the amount of land untouched by humans is suspected to have fallen from a quarter to a tenth. The WWF is calling for an international treaty, similar to the Paris climate agreement that would protect wildlife and reverse the man-made impacts of deforestation, pollution, and climate change. "We are the first generation to know we are destroying our planet and the last one that can do anything about it," says World Wildlife Fund UK chief executive Tanya Steele. (CNN)