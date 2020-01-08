Organ meats have more nutrient density than virtually any other food on the planet, rich in B vitamins, iron, zinc, magnesium, selenium, hard-to-obtain choline, and fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K). They're one of the longevity superfoods listed in my book, Keto for Life, and for good reason: Evolutionary biologists assert that it was the ability to cook and consume the concentrated nutrition found in organ meats and nose-to-tail animal foods in general that helped the human brain grow much larger and more complex in only a few thousand generations. This was the key factor–the key to branching up and away from our mostly vegetarian ape cousins.

Organ meats are a centerpiece of world cuisine, particularly the French cuisine that is lauded by foodies as both nutritionally superior and more gourmet than a certain sovereignty known for burgers, fries, and apple pie. It's time to branch out into the wonderful world of offal that's anything but awful.