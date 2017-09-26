Can You Play Pro Sports As A Vegan?

After playing for the Arizona Cardinals for a few years, Taylor found himself with a hip injury that he's still working to heal. As a result, Taylor is taking the year off and further focusing on his health. One of the biggest changes he's made is working to transition to a vegan diet as a way to clear up his skin and get more energy.

"My injury made me feel especially lethargic, and I knew my diet was a huge part of that," he says. "I wanted to try different things because the injury was really getting to me. It was slowing me down in the weight room, and I had to slow down more in life. It's not worth it."

Taylor also struggles with sleep, and he finds eating a vegan diet helps him get more restful, restorative sleep. "I find sleep is really important to my performance, and sleep is something I've really struggled with," he says. "When you change up your diet, you just feel better, and that helped me get more sleep."