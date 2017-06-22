Why Minimalism Was The Answer To My Anxiety

As one of the most common mental health issues in the world today, anxiety is being called "the plague of our generation." Personally, I've had it for years, and as I've slowly become more comfortable talking about it and how it affects me, the most striking realization I've had is just how common it is among the people I interact with daily. Many of my friends and family members have similar stories to tell about their anxiety, panic attacks, and exactly how their lives have been affected by them.

For me, anxiety has never been fully debilitating or something that prevented me from going about my day-to-day life. Instead it's just always been there in the background, annoying me, preventing me from fully enjoying the present moment. That rush of adrenaline I felt when I realized that a friend was earning more, achieving more, or appearing happier than I was would cause a ball of tension. And that tension would sit in my chest from morning until night.

In today’s world, we live under the subconscious assumption that life is a process of attainment—that getting promotions, partners, and collecting items will make us happy and secure. But this mindset makes us prone to competitiveness, feelings of insecurity, and reckless spending, which often results in a continuous cycle of anxieties and feeling as though we'll never have "enough."