Rest Is Essential Postpartum: Here Are 5 Tips To Fall Asleep Quickly

In many non-Western cultures around the world, a new mother is encouraged to spend her first postnatal weeks—up to sixty days in some countries!—devoted entirely to resting, feeding herself and her baby, and bonding with her new bundle of joy. She is relieved of all household chores, fed restorative meals by her community, and refrains from having sex. Mom is encouraged to take as much time as she needs to heal properly, so she can restore her energy and focus on caring for her baby. In Japan, it is still customary for a new mom to move back in with her parents and spend twenty-one days in bed. While this may not appeal to our Western lifestyles (or now in the age of social distancing) we can certainly learn from these cultures!

Not only does this special time allow for mom and baby to recover, it also helps mom feel supported and nurtured by those around her. We know that Western culture isn’t set up for women to have long periods of nurturing and comfort after birth, but it is so important that you try to take the time to rest up properly and find ways to give yourself the self-care you need.

We understand that without living in large communities as other cultures do, or without extended family nearby (again, especially now in the age of social distancing), it is very difficult to take time to rest and heal.

But we can also see that our current set-up, with many moms parenting in isolation, isn’t working. We have a high number of moms suffering with postpartum depression and anxiety compared to cultures where mothers are nurtured and held, with care and company, in their early mothering journey. We can't change the culture overnight, but there are small steps you can take.