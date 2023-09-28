Why Is My Dog Throwing Up White Foam
It can be alarming to see your dog start to vomit white foam. The sight may lead you to question what caused the issue, how severe it is, and what you should do to help your pet.
Learn about the various factors that can lead to dogs throwing up white foam, ranging from benign and easily manageable reasons to those that may require veterinary attention. Then, discover the best strategies for preventing the issue.
Why do dogs throw up white foam?
Dogs can throw up white foam for various reasons. Here are some common explanations:
Empty stomach: If a dog's stomach is empty or it hasn’t eaten for a while, it might throw up stomach acid and mucus, which can appear as white foam.
Eating too fast: If a dog eats its food too quickly, it might swallow air along with its food. This can lead to vomiting foam that results from the air mixing with stomach fluids.
Upset stomach: Dogs can have upset stomachs due to eating something they shouldn't have, or sudden changes in diet.
Stomach Irritation: Irritation in the stomach lining can cause a dog to be sick.
Stress: Just like humans, dogs can experience stress or occasional bouts of anxiety, which might lead to vomiting.
Motion sickness: Some dogs can get motion sickness while traveling in a car or other modes of transportation.
How to help your dog
It may be helpful to put your pet on a bland diet after it throws up foam. Consider feeding your dog easily digestible foods like boiled chicken and rice for a short period to help settle its stomach.
Since vomiting foam is often a result of an upset stomach, you may also consider adding a supplement for digestive health to your dog’s routine.
Some dogs may benefit from digestive enzyme supplements to support digestive health.*. Additionally, probiotics can help promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria (though more research is needed1 to fully understand the benefits of probiotics for dog). Ginger is another potentially beneficial ingredient, as it supports the body's inflammatory response2 in the stomach.*
If your dog is throwing up white foam occasionally and seems otherwise healthy, it might not be a cause for major concern. However, if the vomiting is frequent, persistent, or accompanied by other symptoms then it's important to consult a veterinarian.
A few ways to support your pup's digestive health*
Best soft chew: Pupper Digest
Pros
- Contain ginger and papain
- Easy to chew
Cons
- Single flavor option
Key Ingredients:GingerpapainturmericPapain
Subscription Option:Yes
Cost:$25.00
These chicken and rice-flavored chews were formulated with digestive health in mind. They’re made with ingredients like ginger, papain (an enzyme found in papaya), and probiotics. Each bag comes with a 30-day supply, and you can save money by purchasing multiple bags or signing up for an auto-fill subscription.
Best chicken flavored CBD oil: Penguin CBD Dog Oil
Pros
- Two potency options
- Simple ingredient list
Cons
- Only one flavor option
Key Ingredients:Broad-spectrum CBD
Subscription Option:Yes
Cost:$40.00
Hemp CBD may support the body's inflammatory response in the digestive tract, but research on the effects of CBD on dogs is somewhat limited.* This chicken flavored CBD oil comes in two different strengths, and is made with hemp grown in Oregon. As a broad-spectrum option, it contains other potentially beneficial components of hemp, but no THC.
Best salmon flavored CBD oil: Elm & Rye CBD Dog Oil
Pros
- Salmon flavor
- Undergoes third-party testing
Cons
- No discount subscription option
Key Ingredients:Broad-spectrum CBD
Subscription Option:Yes
Cost:$44.99
If your dog prefers the taste of salmon, you can opt for this CBD oil. The brand counts on third-party lab testing to ensure the quality of its products and favors simple ingredient lists. Each bottle contains 30 servings of broad-spectrum hemp CBD delivered doses (so one bottle should last about a month).
Best gut support: Four Leaf Rover Gut Guard
Pros
- Made in the U.S.
- Third-party tested
Cons
- No discount subscription option
Key Ingredients:Ginger rootprobiotic blenddandelion root
Subscription Option:No
Cost:$39.99
This powder supplement is designed to promote gut health, with prebiotic and probiotic ingredients and ginger root.* The product is packaged in 100% post consumer recycled containers and is certified plastic negative, meaning the brand removes twice as much plastic waste from nature as it uses in its packaging.
Best supplement for indigestion: Vet's Best Gas Busters Dog Supplements
Pros
- Contain probiotics, enzymes, and ginger
- Discounted subscription option
Cons
- Not meant for puppies
Key Ingredients:GingerpapainPapainslippery elm
Subscription Option:Yes
Cost:$9.97
These chewable supplements are designed to help ease discomfort from occasional gas, bloating, and indigestion.* They’re made with probiotics, papain, ginger, and slippery elm, an herb that supports gut health.* Each bottle contains the equivalent of a 90-day supply for smaller dogs or a 30-day supply for larger dogs.
Comparing supplements for digestive support*
|Product
|Cost
|Potency
|Servings
|Subscription option
|Pupper Digest
|$25.00
|N/A
|30
|TRUE
|Penguin CBD Dog Oil
|$40.00
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|Elm & Rye CBD Dog Oil
|$44.99
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|Four Leaf Rover Gut Guard
|$39.99
|N/A
|30
|FALSE
|Vet's Best Gas Busters Dog Supplements
|$9.97
|N/A
|90
|TRUE
Takeaway
While seeing your dog throw up white foam can be worrying, it's not always a major cause for concern. From an empty stomach to stress, numerous factors can cause your dog to experience the symptom.
Be sure to determine why your dog is throwing up white foam so that you can address the issue accordingly.
