Here's Why I Never Want To Get Married

We can declare that marriage is something different today. We both walked down the aisle together. He’s taking my last name. But I’m still hard-pressed to find a woman who has proposed. You can add tinsel to the tree, but it’s still a tree. Even the most egalitarian of marriages are about making people property of one another which, in my mind, is decidedly un-feminist.

Marriage began as a means to ensure women were viewed as property, to control bodies and desire. It transcends cultures and context, and though it may take different forms or identities, most everyone is either participatory or affected. The thing that they don’t say about marriage is that the only reason the state has any hand in your romantic coupling is to keep people’s ownership safe—ownership over land, money, decisions, and people as a mechanism for social order. By buying into marriage, we are reproducing the idea that we should organize our relationships this way at the expense of marginalizing all others, and that we use our bodies in a way that makes people comfortable and condemn all others.

Certainly, love can exist without marriage. It seems to me that if marriage is a necessary component of your love, marriage isn’t about love; it’s about trapping love. We live in a world that makes love a noble cause. We awe at grand gestures of sacrifice. But really, what we are doing is tempering the fear of losing love by making it legally permanent.