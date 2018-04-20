9 Reasons I'll Always Be Grateful That I Was In A Relationship With A Narcissist

"People can change" was the cornerstone of my beliefs; it was what informed my work. And a part of me really wanted to believe that no one is incapable of changing. So I felt guilty and ashamed of myself for having previously kicked some people out of my life after they’d been extremely toxic. "Could I have been more understanding?" I often chided myself.

It took my ex-partner to wake me up to the fact that there are some people who cannot and will not change. And forgiving myself for letting go of toxic people allowed me to stop feeling bad for "abandoning" him, as he’d always accused me. It gave me the strength to walk away for good.

These days, I am ruthless about auditing the people in my life. As I tell my clients who suggest, "But maybe my partner isn’t a full-blown narcissist or psychopath," in the hope that an iota of decency means they should continue sacrificing their sanity, "It doesn’t matter if he’s full-blown or not. It exists on a spectrum. The question is, is he good for you and to you?”