mindbodygreen

Close banner
Integrative Health

Why Healthy Living Doesn't Have To Be Complicated (Or Expensive)

Locke Hughes
mbg Contributor By Locke Hughes
mbg Contributor
Locke Hughes is a freelance writer, certified health coach, amateur yogi, and expert avocado-toast maker. She graduated from the University of Virginia with an honors degree in English, then completed Emory University’s health coaching program and became an ACE-certified personal trainer in 2017.
Why Healthy Living Doesn't Have To Be Complicated (Or Expensive)

Photo by Thais Ramos Varela

March 11, 2018

Earlier this week, I (finally) went to see a new doctor. I needed to get my annual physical, which I hadn’t done since moving to a new city a little over a year ago. Not that I hadn’t been taking care of myself lately. In fact, I’ve probably focused on my health and well-being more than ever in the last year. (That’s saying a lot, considering I’m a health and wellness writer, a certified health coach, and I consider self-development books "pleasure reading.") But I was still feeling frustrated about some lingering health issues that hadn’t disappeared, despite my best efforts.

My hyper-focus on my health started after I saw a functional medicine doctor last year. I wanted to solve some minor, yet bothersome, health issues—fatigue, weight gain, some anxiety—once and for all. The doctor was fantastic—attentive, thorough, and understanding. By the end of the first visit, he recommended I completely revamp my diet, supplementation, and even the way I worked out.

When I left his office, I was given a list of supplements to take. Most I’d never heard of before, and none were easy on the wallet. I had five to take in the morning, more at lunch, and a huge handful to swallow at night. I was advised to cut out gluten, dairy, or sugar, and cut down on carbs. I was supposed to eat more salmon, avocado, and other healthy fats and always start the day with a nourishing breakfast to "feed my adrenals." (That part was doable—avoiding sugar, not so much.)

In terms of working out, I was encouraged to cut back on the heavy cardio sessions I’d been devoted to for years and instead integrate more yoga and strength training into my routine. Oh, and of course, I was tasked with starting that elusive yet effective cure-all: a daily meditation practice.

After a couple of months, I definitely felt better after following the functional medicine doctor’s protocol. Not that it was easy. Since that initial visit nearly a year ago, I’ve been thinking practically nonstop about what I should or shouldn’t be doing to improve my well-being.

I spent hours (and a LOT of money) scheduling my workouts for the week, driving to different yoga studios, and stressing out when I missed a class I’d signed up for. I spent hundreds of dollars on supplements from holistic health stores, and I felt like I was constantly at the grocery store meticulously planning what I would eat over the next 24 hours. I turned down invitations to dinners in order to stay at home and cook my own healthy food.

But as the months wore on, I started to wonder: Could I be overthinking all of this? As someone who (admittedly) overthinks most things in life, I started to think that while I’d developed a greater knowledge about my health and wellness, I’d started to lose sight of the basic building blocks of wellness.

Back to this week’s doctor’s appointment. Sitting in my awkward open-faced hospital gown, I started telling the ob-gyn about my last year. She was incredibly patient and down-to-earth, and I suddenly found myself opening up. I told her about the move I had made to a new city, a toxic job I had quit to work for myself, and the health diagnosis that a family member had just received.

I told her about the pesky fatigue and digestive issues I still couldn’t quite shake off. I told her about all the supplements I’d been taking (and spending money on) and how I’ve been trying so hard to be so careful about what I eat and how I exercise.

"It sounds like you’ve been through a lot and you’re doing a lot right," she said.

I caught my breath, and the words stopped spilling out of my mouth.

"Just don’t forget to be kind to yourself."

I swallowed—this wasn’t the normal type of medical advice I was used to hearing. No supplements, no rigorous dietary advice, no workout Rx? I thought to myself.

She continued, "A lot of us, women especially, have a tendency to put up with discomfort and stress, push through it, and handle it all."

That was me. As someone who definitely likes to do it all—and do it all perfectly well—I actually needed to hear that it’s OK to give myself a break. The move, the new job, the various stressors in my life—they all added up, I realized. And many times, stress can manifest itself as those physical issues I’d been dealing with.

What good health really comes down to, she said, is the simple building blocks we all know by heart:

  1. Get enough sleep: seven, eight, or even nine hours a night.
  2. Eat healthy (like Michael Pollan’s classic, simple advice: "Eat food. Mostly plants. Not too much.")
  3. Drink plenty of water: eight to 10 glasses a day.
  4. Be kind to yourself.

After all, no one’s perfect. The doctor herself admitted she didn’t go to yoga (which I actually do!) and slept with her phone next to her bed (which I'm guilty of too).

"But really, as long as you’re sticking to the basics," she said, "you’re probably doing pretty darn well."

I smiled. After this past year, her advice couldn’t have come at a better time. Maybe I didn’t need to spend so much time, effort, and money trying to fit it all in and do it all perfectly. Maybe slowing down and giving myself a break was just what I needed to do.

I walked out of her office feeling lighter—and much less anxious than if I’d been given a whole new "protocol" to follow. Over the following week, I did whatever workout I felt like doing—one day it was a run outside, another it was a yoga class. I bought my favorite (healthy) foods at the grocery store, including cereal I hadn’t bought in months, worried it was too "high-carb." It was delicious. I got in bed earlier and actually started waking up before my alarm.

Most of all, I focused on being kinder to myself. Instead of getting angry about missing a workout or not eating 100 percent healthy one day, I forgave myself, told myself I’m doing just fine and moved on. Once I cut myself some slack, relaxed a little, and focused on getting back to the basics, all the lifestyle changes I'd been making really began to mesh. I suddenly had more energy and felt more in control of my health.

With all the distractions and bad news out in the world today, all the trendy workouts and strict diets, maybe we all need to remember that keeping it simple is sometimes the best thing we can do for our health.

Psst: Let's ditch the gym today. Here are five health-editor-approved ways to make your workouts way more fun.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Locke Hughes
Locke Hughes mbg Contributor
Locke Hughes is a freelance writer, certified health coach, amateur yogi, and expert avocado-toast maker. She graduated from the University of Virginia with an honors degree in english,...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-healthy-living-doesnt-have-to-be-complicated-or-expensive

Your article and new folder have been saved!